Somalia: Two Kenyans Deported 15 Others Detained for Being 'Illegal Immigrants'

Two Kenyans were on Tuesday deported for being in the country illegally. According to a statement from the Department of Immigration and Naturalization the two will not be allowed back in the country again for unspecified reason.

15 other persons await deportation for being in Somalia illegally after they were arrested at the airport. They are been detained at the airport. The Department of immigration identified the two as Edgar Mudachi and William Kamau.

Somalia has recently introduced strict laws that demand all foreigners operate with work permits. The laws mainly target persons from African countries. Radio Dalsan contacted the Kenya Embassy in Mogadishu but an official declined to comment.