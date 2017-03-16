Somalia: UK Foreign Secretary Calls for Urgent Assistance to Starving Somalis

UK Foreign Secretary of State Boris Johnson has called for swift reaction by the international community to avert Somalia from an impending famine.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Dalsan in Mogadishu Boris Johnson said the UK had donated 110 million Pounds towards assisting Somalia deal with the drought that has had devastating impact on some 5 million people across the country.

"We have to deal with the drought. Its an urgent problem and UK is giving money We are very supportive" Johnson told Radio Dalsan Reporter Hassan Istiila.

"That money is already been used to buy food now for people who are starving we are giving medicine to help people fight cholera and that already is having an impact. We think other countries now need to follow suit and join us" he added.

Johnson had earlier visited the UN Drought Operations Coordination Center.

Johnson reiterated UKs support to improve security in Somalia a country that is still dealing with an ongoing insurgency.

He had earlier had talks with the new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo in which security cooperation was widely discussed.

"My number one issue in my view is to address the security issue . The political issue. That's the thing if you get that right then every other thing follows . If you increase a safe country solve the bad governance the corruption Alshabaab and all that problem then you deal with the drought and anything" Jonhson told Radio Dalsan.

He said he remained optimistic that the London Conference on Somalia set for May.

Asked by Radio Dalsan what achievements are likely to come out of the London Conference Johnson said.

"Number one is Unity of Somalia security architecture of Somalia so that it can deal with its clans structure its problems of bad governance and corruption we need a unified approach" he said.

"We want to see confidence in the international community by investing in Somalia" he added.

"My message to Somalia people is that Britain is with you . The UK has been backing Somalia for a long time we will be there for a long time " he concluded in his interview with Radio Dalsan.

Johnson also had a meeting with Somali British Mps who make the bulk of dual citizenship lawmakers in the Somali Parliament.

There are presence of UK security personell in Somalia who have been provide asssistnce and training to SNA and Amisom they are doing incredible job. I saw them this morning all sort of training is going on and that's very important.