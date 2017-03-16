15 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Renews Call for Opponents and Arm Holders to Join National Dialogue

Medani — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has renewed call for opponents and gun holders to join national dialogue and to sign the National Document.

Lt. Gen. Bakri who was addressing closing session of the Gezira Tourism and Shopping Festival in its second version at Medani Stadium, Wednesday, underlined that the Government is committed to implement outcome of the national dialogue.

He said that his visit to Gezira State was coinciding with stage of national accord after completion of national dialogue and start of implementation of its outcome.

