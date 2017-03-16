Sudan: Mahmoud - War in Blue Nile and Darfur Was Over

Damazin — Assistant of President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress(NC) for Party Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud has underscored that war in Blue Nile and Darfur ended.

Addressing the opening sitting of NC refresher Conference in Damazin, Blue Nile State, Wednesday, said the forces of the national dialgoe acknowledged after 60 years the necessity of separating the State institutions from the government and that Sudan' security is a red line.

He elaborated that the state institutions include security organs, the Armed Forces, Police, the Prosecution, the Judiciary and the economic and services establishments.

Engineer Mahmoud indicated to the People's Movement- North Sector 's maneuver and procrastination, disclosing that the Movement has missed confidence of whole societylocally, regionally and internationally and that it has no option other than response to will of the society that desires peace.

He said a mechanism chaired by the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih , was set up for implementation of the national dialogue recommendations.

The NC Deputy Chairman said reform of political life depends on reform of political parties, calling for enactment of law for Council of Political Parties to follow-up the reformation process.

He added the refresher conferences held to evaluate the performances and to prepare for the 2020 elections, which, he explained, will be managed electronically.

Wail(governor) of the Blue Nile State and Chairman of the NC in the State, Hussein Yassin Hamad hailed the initiatives of President of the Republic on releasing a number of inmates from the State's prisons.

He said that the State's all components had unanimously approved the national dialogue outcome and the National Document and committed to implement them.

