Gambia: Lieutenant Malick Jatta Detained At Yundum

Information reaching Foroyaa from a reliable source indicates that Lieutenant Malick Jatta, a member of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), was arrested and detained by Military Police since on 26 February, 2017.

GAF spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Omar B. Bojang confirmed the arrest and detention of Jatta, adding that the latter is currently held at Yundum Barracks.

Asked if they preferred any charges against the said soldier, he said not yet but noted that investigation is still going on and that the detainee is as well helping the Military. The family members of Jatta were allowed to have access to him at the barracks.