15 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Lieutenant Malick Jatta Detained At Yundum

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

Information reaching Foroyaa from a reliable source indicates that Lieutenant Malick Jatta, a member of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), was arrested and detained by Military Police since on 26 February, 2017.

GAF spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Omar B. Bojang confirmed the arrest and detention of Jatta, adding that the latter is currently held at Yundum Barracks.

Asked if they preferred any charges against the said soldier, he said not yet but noted that investigation is still going on and that the detainee is as well helping the Military. The family members of Jatta were allowed to have access to him at the barracks.

Gambia

CAF Election - Who Is Ghana Football Backing?

As the Confederation of African Football (CAF) goes to the polls on Thursday (tomorrow) to choose a new CAF president,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.