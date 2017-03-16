Gambia: 30th 'December Attackers' to Withdraw Appeal

Kenedy, attorney for captain Abdoulie Jobe and three others has told the Gambia Court of Appeal that he was informed that his clients were granted presidential pardon.

Barrister Kenedy disclosed this to Justices Awa Bah, Jaco A. Dada and A Orifowomo yesterday 13 March, 2016.

The other appellants are Lt Sarjo Jarju, Captain, Buba Bojang, Lt Amadou Sowe, Lt Buba Sanneh, and Private Modou Njie.

Counsel Kenedy however told the court that since his clients were released by the authorities, he could not communicate to them. He said they tried to communicate to counsels for the 1st and 4th appellants but they couldn't either.

"We are to write a notice for withdrawal as per rule 50 of the court of Appeal Act, the appellants have to sign the said notice. I am applying for an adjournment to enable my clients to sign the notice for withdrawal", said Lawyer Kenedy.

There was no objection from state counsel Olimatou Danso.

At this juncture, the clerk of Borry S. Touray attorney for Lt. Sarjo Jarju informed the court through Lawyer Kenedy that they were not served with hearing notice . After going through the case file, Justice Awa Bah told the clerk that Lawyer Touray was served on the 10 March, 2017 in person and an affidavit of service was shown to the clerk to that effect.

Justice Bah held that under the circumstance, the application of Lawyer Kenedy is granted. She ordered state counsel Danso to help the court with the list of all convicts that were granted presidential pardon today. The case resumes 22 March, 2017.