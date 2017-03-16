Gambia: Five Year Old Allegedly Shot Brother to Death

Spokesman of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) has informed Foroyaa that a five year old boy allegedly shot a relative to death.

According to Inspector Foday Conta, on Wednesday, 8 March 2017, one Lamin Jarra Badjie, a 70 year old man and resident of Kampant Village in the Foni Kansala District, informed Bwiam Police Station that his five year old grandson has shot his other grandson of the same age to death.

He explained that Mr. Jarra Badjie told the police that he went to the bush together with his wife, Fatou Bojang and other two grandsons who are half-brothers to fetch firewood. He added that Lamin went with his gun which he placed on the ground and was busy fetching firewood with his wife.

According to him, Lamin said kids were playing where the rifle was and all of a sudden he heard a gunshot and he ran to see what happened only to realize that one of his grandsons had shot the other. He noted that the old man ran to Bwiam police station to report the matter which led to his arrest together with the child.

Meanwhile, PRO Conta revealed that the 70 year old man is charged with Rash and Negligent act causing death, whilst the investigation on the matter continues to ascertain the actual perpetrator of the crime.