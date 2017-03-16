16 March 2017

Nigeria: Residents Panic After Bombers Kill Two Residents, Injure 16

By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — The Residents of Muna Garage of Mafa Local government area, Maiduguri, Borno state now live in fear following frequent suicide attacks on the area, especially after four bombers struck and killed two persons and injured 16 others yesterday.

Borno State Emergency Management Agency coordinator, Alhaji Danbatta at the scene of multiple blast confirmed the attacks while briefing newsmen yesterday, and said the bombers were female aged between 12 and 14years. "We have evacuated the injured persons; yes, we recorded six dead, including the four bombers, although one person gave up at the hospital due to serious injuries inflicted on him by one of the bombers. We have taken 16 injured people to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatments," Dambatta said.

A resident of the area, Musa Mohammed who lost his father in yesterday's multiple attacks said people now lived in fear of the unknown. "When one of the bombers knocked on our door, we refused to open. She kept knocking; we stayed silent. About 10 minutes later, my father decided to open the door in the belief that she had gone. Unknown to us, she hid herself. As we all came out, she detonated her IED. It affected my father and two of my brothers. I am seriously afraid of this area because we are not safe," Musa said.

The Commissioner of Police Borno Command, Mr Draimen Chuckwu who confirmed the attacks, urged residents to be security conscious and vigilant.

