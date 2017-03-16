A MALARIA strain that is partially resistant to the anti-malaria drug, artemisinin has been detected in a Chinese patient, who had travelled from Equatorial Guinea to China.

Studies carried out at China's Jiangsu Institute for Parasitic Diseases and published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine found the parasite carried a new mutation in a gene called Kelch13 (K13), which is the main driver for artemisinin resistance in Asia.

They then confirmed the origin of the resistance was Africa, by using "whole-genome sequencing and bioinformatics tools (we had) previously developed -- like detectives trying to link the culprit parasite to the crime scene".

Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT) is the first-line recommended malaria treatment and comprises artemisinin and other anti-malaria drugs such as piperaqine or amodiaquine.

It has been in use in Zimbabwe since 2008 and has been commended for its high-cure rate compared to coathemeter and patients were said to be responding well to the drug due to its high clearance of malaria parasites.

Normally, ACT clears parasites from the blood within three days, but recent revelations that strains of the malaria-causing agent, plasmodium falciparum, have become relatively tolerant to artemisinin are a cause for concern.

The resistance is said to be partial and patients can be cured, but there are growing fears among malariologists, including experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), that plasmodium falciparum might eventually develop complete resistance to artemisinin, as it has done to other anti-malarial drugs.

According to the WHO website: "The geographic scope of the problem could widen quickly and have dire public health consequences -- the spread or independent emergence of artemisinin resistance in other parts of the world could pose a major health security risk as no alternative anti-malarial medicine is available at present with the same level of efficacy and tolerability as ACTs."

To avoid disaster, health experts said Zimbabwe must deal with the multifaceted process of changing and implementing new national malaria treatment guidelines.

This requires complex interactions between several sectors of the affected society and the cost associated with preventing and containing the spread of anti-malaria resistance has a detrimental effect on the country's economic progress.

This is due to an increased demand for more patient care, diagnostic procedures, and increased costs associated with combination treatments.

Minister of Health and Child Care, David Parirenyatwa, said there was no need to panic.

"Artemisinin is still very effective in Zimbabwe and we have adequate stocks of other malaria drugs like chloroquine and quinine which are good cover ups. So ways of altering the resistance are there and we are fully covered," he said.

Research has shown that another cost of artemisinin resistance in Zimbabwe and the rest of the world is the increase in morbidity and mortality.

It is estimated that the number of malarial deaths could double with the spread of artemisinin-resistant parasites.

"It could take five or more years to find a replacement drug and this would spell disaster for sub-Saharan African countries that had made significant gain in reducing morbidity and mortality due to malaria," read a statement released by the United States National Library of Medicine.

This could complicate matters for Zimbabwe which is battling to roll back the deadly disease.

Malaria is the third leading cause of illness and mortality in Zimbabwe. Of the country's 63 districts, 47 of those districts are malaria prone, with 33 categorised as high burden malaria areas.

A 2015 Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency report states that over 50 percent of the country's population is at risk of contracting malaria despite the introduction of several measures to combat the disease.

Statistics have shown that annually, more than 400 000 malaria cases are recorded among all age groups, meaning that at least three percent of the country's population is prone to contracting the disease.

The disease accounts for between 30 to 50 percent of outpatient attendances in the moderate to high transmission districts, especially during the peak transmission period.

Transmission is generally seasonal, starting from around November to the end of May, with the peak period being between March and May.

Last week, five people died of malaria in the country's border town of Beitbridge while over 500 cases tested positive.

This season the disease has so far claimed the lives of 10 people in Masvingo's Bikita districts were 450 cases have been reported following Cyclone Dineo-induced floods.

In an effort to fight malaria a US$1,2 billion United States Presidential Malaria Initiative (PMI) was launched in 2005 to rapidly scale up malaria prevention and treatment interventions and reduce malaria-related mortality by 50 percent in 15 high-burden countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Zimbabwe was included in the PMI programme in 2011 and received US$56 million between 2011 and 2014; but with donor fatigue settling in, government has to swiftly put its act together before the situation spirals out of control.

While Zimbabwe is struggling to deal with malaria, its neighbours in the region have been doing extremely well with Botswana, South Africa and Swaziland being among six African countries that could be free of malaria by the 2020 World Malaria Day.