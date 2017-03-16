16 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Korogwe District Destroys 25 Acres of Bhang

By Cheji Bakari in Korogwe

KOROGWE District Commissioner, Robert Gabriel, has led security organs in the district in a special two-day operation of searching for narcotic drugs and bhang growing farms, where they destroyed and burnt more than twenty five hectares of bhang at Nembwibwi village in the district.

The security organs involved in the operation included prison police, police force (field force unit) and other district security officers.

Speaking during the operation, the DC warned village leaders who are hiding people involved in the cultivation of the illegal crops that they will face legal measures, and advised citizens to provide information to security organs to expose those who are dealing with growing or selling of the drugs.

"The leaders who will not provide support to the government on the illegal growing and selling of the drug will be taken to the courts of law," he said.

Meanwhile, the DC advised people on engaging in economic activities instead of staying idle. "It is better for youths to engage in economic activities instead of staying idle, because idle people can easily engage in the use and selling of narcotic drugs," he said.

