Tanzania: Stado Team Back for Iringa Rally

THE comeback of Iringa Rally is now imminent as three members of the famous Stado Rally team are also in a preparation for a spectacular comeback.

Iringa will host the second round of this year's National Rally Championship(NRC) on April 22 and 23 with crews from Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Tanga and Morogoro expecting to race for the event's silverware and seeding points.

Ahmed Huwel, the 2007 national driving champion, piloted the Iringa comeback to active rallying and fought to ensure the region regains a place in NRC series this season.

Huwel told The 'Daily News' yesterday that he was hopeful that by April 22, his ultra-modern rally car, Ford Fiesta will be already shipped in the country.

"It is likely to be here in anytime next week," he said hopefully. Adding he said preparations for the event were going on well and so was the preparation for the route itinerary and safety measures.

The Iringa Rally comeback has been graced by the comeback of three members of Stado Rally Team, which dominated the NRC rounds of 2005, 2006 and 2007.

According to Huwel, the bounce back of Stado Rally team members; Davis Mosha, Sameer Nahdi Shanto and himself is likely to spice up a competition challenge. "Every thing is going on very well, we hope all drivers, navigators and service crews will enjoy rallying in Iringa," said Huwel.

He said the Iringa Motor Sports has been re-formed so as to organise the two-day thriller. This year's calendar released by the Automobile Association of Tanzania(AAT) has also reinstated Tanga Rally, which was not staged last year on what the governing body(AAT) claimed the lateness of its organisers of in submitting safety itinerary.

Tanga-based navigator, Awadh Bafadhil who will navigate Dharam Pandya in Iringa Rally said he was delighted to see Tanga given back a round of National Rally Championship (NRC), a move he claimed to have delighted both rally drivers and spectators in Tanga.

There are seven rounds of NRC this year after the opening round in Kilimanjaro in March. Others will be staged in Morogoro, Dar es Salaam. Huwel said the second round of NRC series will be known as Mkwawa Pure Drinking Rally of Iringa.