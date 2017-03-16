16 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Meyer Leads Cheetahs in Argentina

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

Smith made several changes to the team that beat the Sunwolves 38-31 in Bloemfontein last weekend.

Scrumhalf Tian Meyer has been named as captain, replacing Torsten van Jaarsveld, who captained the Cheetahs in their first three games of the season.

Regular captain Francois Venter is still sidelined with an ankle injury.

Up front, Elandre Huggett replaces Van Jaarsveld at hooker, joining props Danie Minnie and Tom Botha in a new front row. Charles Marais and Johan Coetzee subsequently move down to the bench.

Armand Koster also replaces Justin Basson at lock, while Henco Venter comes into the loose trio, replacing Paul Schoeman, who features on the bench.

In the backline, Niel Marais starts at flyhalf in place of Fred Zeilinga, while Ruan van Rensburg replaces the injured Raymond Rhule at left wing.

Michael van der Spuy starts in midfield, replacing Rayno Benjamin, who moves back to right wing in place of Zee Mkhabela.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is scheduled for 21:40 (SA time).

Teams:

Jaguares

TBA

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Rayno Benjamin, 13 Michael van der Spuy, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Ruan van Rensburg, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Henco Venter, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Danie Mienie

16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Carl Wegner, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 William Small-Smith/Boom Prinsloo, 22 Shaun Venter, 23 Fred Zeilinga

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Provincial Leader Roasted Over Colonialism Comments

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille was forced to apologise on Thursday after she raised the ire of South Africans over her… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.