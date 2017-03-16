16 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JKCI to Conduct Heart Screening in Four Regions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lydia Shekighenda

FOUR regions in the country will benefit from rheumatic heart disease screening scheduled to commence in the next two months.

The screening will be conducted by the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) as a measure geared towards preventing the complication among children.

JKCI Director of Cardiology, Dr Peter Kisenge, told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the service set to commence in June, this year, is also intended to benefit the rural communities. According to experts, rheumatic heart disease is a complication of rheumatic fever, in which the heart valves are damaged.

The disease is reported to be common in children aged between 10 and 18 years. He said to start with, the JKCI specialists will provide the service in four regions of Arusha, Singida, Manyara and Lindi respectively.

"We have decided to start with these four regions because most of the patients with the complication are coming from these areas," Dr Kisenge said.

He said that the specialists will visit various schools to conduct the screening to students and in hospitals where it will be easier for them to get the patients. Dr Kisenge further said that after completing the exercise in the four regions, the institute will extend the service to other regions, depending on availability of funds.

Early this year, JKCI Director of Surgical Services, Dr Bashir Nyangasa, said that apart from conducting various camps in partnership with surgeons from abroad, plans were underway to reach the rural communities He noted that the screening in upcountry regions will focus mostly on students as the disease is reported to be common among the group.

Dr Nyangasa said that plans to conduct rheumatic heart disease screening to students will be implemented in this financial year, noting that his institute will soon release the schedule indicating schools that will benefit from the programme. Dr Nyangasa said JKCI in collaboration with the government will visit various schools to conduct screening to the students.

He said apart from conducting screening, JKCI doctors will also provide education particularly on preventive measures to students, parents/ guardians and other members of the public.

He cautioned that if preventive measures will not be instituted earlier, in 20 years' time the country will have a large number of people suffering from the disease.

Tanzania

Groundwater Remains Unexploited Natural Resource

WATER is increasingly becoming a scarce resource in Tanzania due to climate change and environmental degradation. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.