GAPCO Tanzania in collaboration with Network 21 of South Africa, has handed over wheel chairs to the Matumaini Salvation Army School in Dar es Salaam as part of the oil firm's corporate social responsibility.

Handing over the donation, the GAPCO Human Resource Officer, Chrispin Kayombo said since they were also part of the community, it was their responsibility to give back to the community. "We have partnered with Network 21 to help these students realise their dreams as these wheel chairs will enable them to move around and continue with their education.

Disability is not inability so we are here to also encourage them to continue working hard," he said. He said other wheel chairs were also given to students at Pugu Secondary School who are disabled and required the wheel chairs.

The Matumaini Salvation Army School Director Lt. Thomas Sinana thanked GAPCO Tanzania and Network 21 for the donation and called on other institutions to follow suit. "We are so grateful to receive this donation; it is a very warm gesture and encouraging to see that you remember the less fortunate.

As you have seen these children have a lot of requirements like food, school materials like books, pens, uniform and so on that is why I am calling upon other institutions to also come up and support us," he said.

He said when people with disability are empowered they can also have a contribution to the community as most of them have a lot of ability.The school's Head Boy, Ernest Timothy thanked GAPCO for the warm gesture saying it would help them in their day today activities including education.

"It is so touching to see you here and the fact that you just thought about us means a lot to us and you can see we are all gathered here to say thank you," he said and called on other institutions to also follow suit and assist the less fortunate in the society.