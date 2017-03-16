Photo: http://www.dailynews.co.tz/

The late George Kahama (file photo).

THE body of Sir , who passed away on the 12th of March, this year, will be buried today at Kinondoni Cemetery.

Sir George was a long serving public servant since independence in 1961, serving in different capacities including ministerial and diplomatic posts. He died at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was receiving treatment for kidney failure after battling it for the past two years.

The body arrived at his home in Mikocheni B near Business Bus Centre yesterday at around 5 pm and will be transported to Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) from 8 am to allow government leaders, other public figures and the general public to pay their last respects. The body would then be transported to St Peters Catholic Church in Oysterbay at 11.30 am for the last mass before burial at around 3.30 pm at Kinondoni graveyard.

The late Sir George served in both the first phase and third phase governments led by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and former President Benjamin Mkapa respectively, in different capacities and executed his duties diligently.

The late Kahama served as Minister for Co-operatives and Social Development in the first post-independence government of President Nyerere and served as a Minister of Co-operatives and Marketing in the third-phase government of former President Mkapa.

He also served as Minister of Communication, Transport and Works; Minister of Trade and Industry; Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources and Minister of State in the President's Office (Capital Development) at the same time the Director General of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) of Dodoma.

Sir Kahama also served as Tanzania's ambassador in the German Federal Republic -BRD (1964-1966), to China (1984-1988) and High Commissioner in Zimbabwe (1989-1990).

In his condolence message, President John Magufuli said the nation has lost a Tanzanian who made big contributions in the struggle for independence, development and welfare of the people in various leadership positions he held.

"Sir George was a great leader, patriotic and competent politician who worked with other leaders, including the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, to fight for independence, to build national foundations, including the Arusha Declaration as well as building the foundation for socialist economy and self-reliance.

Certainly, he will be remembered," said Dr Magufuli. Sir George was also a family figure, a father who promoted unity and provided good advice to his family.