Nigeria: Edo, Borno, Cross River Top List of States With Highest Air Fares

Abuja — Edo, Borno and Cross River States topped the list of states with the highest air fare in February, according to statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

While Edo State led the pack with N40,000, Borno State, an average air fare is N35,878, and Cross River State N35,758.

States with the lowest air fare in the month under review were Kano, N25,227.56; Kaduna, N23,308.48, and Katsina N21,000.

However, average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey dropped by 0.24 per cent month-on-month and increased by 27.34 per cent year-on-year to N30,718.10 in February 2017, from N30,793.43 in January.

The Transport Fare Watch report for February 2017 released yesterday by the NBS covered bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 0.01 per cent month-on-month and by 50.42 per cent year-on-year to N122.85 in February 2017 from N122.83 in January 2017.

States with the highest bus journey fare within city in January were Abuja (N257.50), Cross River (N223.33) and Adamawa N200 while states with lowest bus journey fare within city in February 2017 were Borno (N68.75), Yobe (N60) and Plateau (N78.57).

Average fare paid by commuters for intercity bus journey dropped by 1.31 per cent month-on-month and increased by 26.00 per cent year-on-year to N1,411.87 in February 2017 from N1430.63 in January 2017.

States with highest bus journey within city were Abuja (N4,566.67), Adamawa (N3,350.00) and Niger (N2,337.50) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city in February 2017 were Kano (N850.00), Ebonyi (N750) & Abia (N683.33).

Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop dropped by 0.31 per cent month-on-month and increased by 24.53 per cent year-on-year to N93.93 in February 2017 from N94.22 in January 2017.

States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Rivers (N152.50), Abia (N151.25) and Edo (N150.83) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop in February were Ekiti (N53.67), Zamfara (N54.09) and Niger (N58.00).

Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport dropped by 3.84 per cent month-on-month and increased by 19.29 per cent year-on-year to N569.68 in February 2017 from N592.68 in January 2017.

States with highest fare by water way passenger transport in February 2017 were Bayelsa (N1,933.33), Delta (N1,633.33) and Cross River (N1,700.00) while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport in February 2017 were Kebbi (N220.00), Gombe (N150.00) and Borno (N117.89).