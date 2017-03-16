16 March 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Edo, Borno, Cross River Top List of States With Highest Air Fares

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndubuisi Francis

Abuja — Edo, Borno and Cross River States topped the list of states with the highest air fare in February, according to statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

While Edo State led the pack with N40,000, Borno State, an average air fare is N35,878, and Cross River State N35,758.

States with the lowest air fare in the month under review were Kano, N25,227.56; Kaduna, N23,308.48, and Katsina N21,000.

However, average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey dropped by 0.24 per cent month-on-month and increased by 27.34 per cent year-on-year to N30,718.10 in February 2017, from N30,793.43 in January.

The Transport Fare Watch report for February 2017 released yesterday by the NBS covered bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 0.01 per cent month-on-month and by 50.42 per cent year-on-year to N122.85 in February 2017 from N122.83 in January 2017.

States with the highest bus journey fare within city in January were Abuja (N257.50), Cross River (N223.33) and Adamawa N200 while states with lowest bus journey fare within city in February 2017 were Borno (N68.75), Yobe (N60) and Plateau (N78.57).

Average fare paid by commuters for intercity bus journey dropped by 1.31 per cent month-on-month and increased by 26.00 per cent year-on-year to N1,411.87 in February 2017 from N1430.63 in January 2017.

States with highest bus journey within city were Abuja (N4,566.67), Adamawa (N3,350.00) and Niger (N2,337.50) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city in February 2017 were Kano (N850.00), Ebonyi (N750) & Abia (N683.33).

Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop dropped by 0.31 per cent month-on-month and increased by 24.53 per cent year-on-year to N93.93 in February 2017 from N94.22 in January 2017.

States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Rivers (N152.50), Abia (N151.25) and Edo (N150.83) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop in February were Ekiti (N53.67), Zamfara (N54.09) and Niger (N58.00).

Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport dropped by 3.84 per cent month-on-month and increased by 19.29 per cent year-on-year to N569.68 in February 2017 from N592.68 in January 2017.

States with highest fare by water way passenger transport in February 2017 were Bayelsa (N1,933.33), Delta (N1,633.33) and Cross River (N1,700.00) while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport in February 2017 were Kebbi (N220.00), Gombe (N150.00) and Borno (N117.89).

Nigeria

House of Reps Seek 20-Year Jail Term for Corrupt Public Servants

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to empower the Economic and Financial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.