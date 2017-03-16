South Africa: Sharks Ring Changes for Kings, Mtembu Captains

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has made a number of changes to his side that will face the Kings in a Super Rugby clash in Durban on Saturday night.

The second home match in a row at Kings Park sees some injury-enforced changes while some are rotational from the side that so emphatically defeated the Waratahs last Saturday.

The loss of Pat Lambie necessitated a change at flyhalf.

Although Curwin Bosch deputised with aplomb in the number 10 jersey, the coaching staff have named him at fullback in place of Clement Poitrenaud who has a groin strain.

This opens the door for Benhard Janse van Rensburg to marshall the backline.

The only other change among the backs sees Odwa Ndungane come in for Lwazi Mvovo on the wing.

Tera Mtembu will lead the side in the absence of Lambie and he has a new loose-forward partner, Jacques Vermeulen, taking over from Philip van der Walt who suffered a facial injury last week.

There is an all-new front row with Thomas du Toit, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Lourens Adriaanse replacing Tendai Mtawarira, Franco Marais and Coenie Oosthuizen respectively.

Centre Andre Esterhuizen admits that given people's expectations that we will win, mental preparation is just as important as on-the-field training.

That and sticking to the game plan.

"The thing with the Kings is that you can never underestimate them," he explained.

"If they get their tails in the air, it could be a long night for us, so starting well is important for us.

"We also mustn't allow the game to get loose, we must keep to our structures, earn the right to go wide and we will play from there; and hopefully score some tries."

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu (captain), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Garth April

Kings

TBA

Source: Sport24