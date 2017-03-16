Sudan: U.S. Tells Off Juba Over Rebels Support Claims

The US has rubbished fresh accusations alleging it is supporting dissident groups in South Sudan that have vowed to topple President Salva Kiir's government.

In a statement shared with local media, the US embassy in Juba denied knowledge of the claims of plotting to install a new regime in South Sudan via military means.

"The US reiterates its long-held view that there is no military solution to the political crisis in South Sudan and renews its call upon all parties to the conflict to end military operations immediately and comply with the permanent ceasefire in the peace agreement," the embassy said.

Local media in Juba reported recently that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been aiding the newly-formed rebel faction under the leadership of South Sudan's former army deputy chief General Thomas Cirilo Swaka.

General Cirilo has caused political tension in South Sudan for mobilising dissident groups to join ranks with him to bring down President Kiir's government.

But the US embassy said it was not responsible for the turmoil in the young nation, and called upon the warring factions to commit to peaceful dialogue to resolve their political differences.The US had earlier warned South Sudan's leaders of possible targeted sanctions should they fail to end the conflict.

The Catholic Auxiliary bishop Santo Laku Pio blamed President Kiir for the setbacks facing the South Sudan peace deal. South Sudan has been in conflict since December 2013 when President Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar fell out.