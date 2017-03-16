16 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: EU Pledges to Deepen Ethiopia Partnership

By Haftu Gebrezgabiher

European Union (EU) pledged to deepen its 41 years partnership with Ethiopia in all spheres.

Speaking at a book launch entitled: 'The History of Parliament, Democracy and Diplomacy' Tuesday, representing the EU's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Press and Information Department Head Solomon Kebede said the EU would enhance its supports to the country in widening democracy and ensuring progress.

Through its development cooperation, the EU stands by Ethiopia to help it address its key challenges, such as poverty, a rapidly growing population, environmental pressures and climate change,he said, adding it would raise its partnership in halting such challenges and ensuring development.

A German Think Tank, Hanns Seidel Foundation, representative Uta Staschewski expressed commitment to work with Ethiopia. She said the book would move forward the efforts in practicing parliamentary system.

Hanns said the institution has been closely working with the Ethiopian Foreign Relations and Strategic Studies Institute in a bid to enhance the development of democracy and diplomacy in Ethiopia.

The book is authored by Melaku Mulualem - a seasoned writer and researcher in the areas of parliament, democracy and diplomacy. The book is sponsored by EU, it was learnt.

