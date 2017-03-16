West Africa: 49 Speakers to Grace 2017 World Banking Conference

Lagos — Forty-nine high profile speakers from across all the continents are expected to deliver speeches at the 22nd World Conference of Banking Institutes (WCBI) to be hosted by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

This will be the first time the conference is holding in West Africa since its maiden edition took place in Edinburg, United Kingdom in 1975.

The conference, with the theme, 'Rethinking the Future of Banking and Finance & Life-long Learning', is scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites from April 24 to 28, 2017.

The biennial conference brings together professionals from the financial services industry and other stakeholders engaged in banking education and training.

The CIBN President/Chairman of Council, Professor Segun Ajibola, told journalists on Monday that upcoming conference would, among other objectives, review changes in the domestic and global financial systems, explore management issues in the financial services sector and their impact on national and global economies, compare the structures of the programmes and management of banking education and training in different countries, and expand the participating organisations' international network and thereby gain recognition for their countries' training and educational programmes.