The State of Emergency Command Post Secretariat Siraj Fegessa announced the lifting of some restrictions.

Briefing journalists yesterday, he said the ban on movement of any unauthorized individual around major infrastructural facilities and investment institutions from 6pm-6am local time was lifted.

The Command Post also lifted detention and searches without court order as well as the imposition to control and restrict messages transmitted through any radio, television, writings, images, photograph, theater and film.

He indicated that the lifting would further allow foreign and local investors to engage in their businesses.

The remaining restrictions are applicable as long as the State of Emergency is active, it was learnt.