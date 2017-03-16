16 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Administration Affirms Landslide Victims' Long - Term Support

By Mengisteab Teshome

The Addis Ababa City Administration affirmed the continuation of humanitarian aid to the recent waste disposal landslide victims in the metropolis until they are granted permanent settlement.

Visiting the landslide victims at two youth centers Tuesday, Deputy Mayor Abate Sitotaw told local media that the administration would do everything its capacity to rehabilitate the victims in the shortest time possible. "The city administration will stand with the victims to the end."

For his part, Kolfe Keranyo Sub- City [the place where the accident occurred] Vice Head Jemal Delebo said a special task force has been established aiming at facilitating the rescue efforts at the dumping ground.

According to him, the sub city together with community is working round the clock to recover bodies.

Death toll reached 113 by Wednsday while 37 people who sustain injury are receiving medical treatments at Alert hospital in Addis Ababa.

Koshe used to be Addis Ababa 's dumping ground for over 50 years.

