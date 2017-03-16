Kenya: Teacher Charged With Assaulting Nursery School Pupil

A primary school teacher has been charged in a Gatundu court with assaulting and harming her nursery pupil in Mataara Village of Gatundu North Constituency, Kiambu County.

The nursery school teacher allegedly inflicted serious injuries on the boy, forcing him to undergo circumcision.

A doctor in Thika said the teacher must have either pinched or hit the boy on the penis and a vein on his right testicle.

"The circumcision must have been as a result of the teacher hitting or pinching the boy's penis since the twisting of the testes could not have affected the condition of the penis," said the doctor did not wish to be identified.

A scan on the boy's testicles also revealed that some fluid collected in the scrotum, a condition associated with trauma arising from the twisting of the testes.

MEDICAL BILLS

The boy is recuperating at a private hospital in Thika where the teacher has been offsetting his medical bills.

He is also being treated for hypertension and kidney failure.

The teacher denied the charges and was released on a Sh20,000 bond with one surety of a similar amount.

A medical record from a dispensary where the boy's mother first took him to, showed that on February 27, 2017, the boy had inflammations on the face and lower limb.

Injuries on his private parts were revealed recently after the boy's mother realised that her son had been walking with difficulty.

The boy's teacher was arrested on Tuesday night and arraigned in the Gatundu Law Courts on Wednesday.

The case will be heard on May 16, 2017.