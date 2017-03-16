16 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Six Unilag Students Arraigned for Gang-Raping Female Student

By Eugene Agha

Lagos — Six students of the University of Lagos (UniLag), who allegedly gang-raped their 17-year-old female school mate, were arraigned yesterday before a Surulere Chief Magistrate's Court.

The accused, identified as Simeon Omowole, 18; Randy Chukka, 17; Samuel Oyefara, 18; Peter Adeboyega, 17; Chuka Chukwu, 19 and Peace Nwakanma, 18 (a female) were, however, were released on a N6 million bail after pleading not guilty to a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, rape and sexual harassment.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Anthonia Osayande, said the offences were committed sometime in January at High-Rise, University of Lagos. Osayande said the accused, with another man still at large, conspired and raped the female student (names withheld).

The prosecutor said that Nwakanma, the only female among the accused persons, lured the victim to where she was raped.

"The six students sexually harassed the girl with video clips in order to intimidate her. They all had sexual intercourse with the 17-year-old without her consent," she said.

The chief magistrate, Mrs. A. Ipaye-Nwachukwu, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ipaye-Nwachukwu said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the accused, while the second surety should be a civil servant of not less than Grade Level 14.

She also directed the sureties to provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The magistrate adjourned the case to May 18, 2017 pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution.

