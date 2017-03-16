Ghana: MzVee Responds to Critics of Her Vgma Female Artist of the Year Nomination

Female celebrity dancehall artist MzVee has responded to critics who disagree with her VGMA female artist of the year nomination and said that she deserves her honors.

MzVee, born Vera Harmenoo-Kpeda, said she's earned her VGMA nomination because she's worked hard for it. The female songstress said that her critics probably have no idea of the strides she's made over the last year.

"During the festive season, I was on every stage. Before that I had my own concert and even before that, I was doing my high school tour. Before that was BET and before that was Ghana Music Awards. I've been taking awards and I've been doing many things to make my fans happy." she said.

She added that although she feels that there's no reason for her not to have been nominated, she also felt that everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Following the announcement of MzVee's VGMA nomination, controversial Ghanaian artsit Wanloz De Koborlor shared a series of tweets saying that MzVee did not deserve the nomination. He also added that Kofi Kinaata, the popular "Confessions" hit-maker should have gotten a nomination.

"Kinaata should have been nominated for Artiste Of The Year" Wanlov said.

"... not at the expense of the super talented and hardworking Medikal who has the streets & the youth in his corner. It is rather the undeserving Ms Vee who is taking up Artiste Of The Year space Kinaata should be occupying"