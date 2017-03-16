16 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Kwaw Kese Exposes Shatta Wale, Fuse ODG Over Mansion Claims

By Victor Owusu-Bediako

Ghanaian Hiplife artist Emmanuel Botwe, known by his stage name Kwaw Kese, also popularly called Abodam, has described claims by two of his colleagues Shatta Wale and Fuse ODG that they own mansions worth over $1 million as pure fabrications.

"Any Ghanaian musician who claims he has a one million dollar house or mansion is a liar. If I buy a house worth that amount, the person I bought it from is there to confirm or deny it. I have a mansion and I can tell you what a one million dollar mansion looks like", he said.

According to him, most of his colleagues lie for fame but he will not tow that line indicating that most of them just want to lie to climb to fame.

I think if people are lying to hype themselves there should be somebody who will also be there to speak the truth and that is me.

It is a practice the world over... ..artistes pretend to be what they are not", he said.

Kwaw Kese who claims to be putting up a $2.5 million mansion reveals that he does not buy houses but build them from the scratch reiterating that Shatta Wale and Fuse ODG houses they call mansions are not worth $1 million because the persons they bought them from are there and know the real cost.

"I have my workers working on my $2.5 million and know what I am talking about. I built my mum's house in Swedru, I have built a mansion and building another. From the look of their houses it does not look like $1 million.

If you don't understand you can go and swim in the sea", he added.

