16 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Shorunmu Wants More Players Tested

Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu yesterday advised handlers of the Super Eagles to use this month's international friendly matches in London to test many players.

The Super Eagles will be up against Senegal's Teranga Lions on March 23 before taking on the Etalons of Burkina Faso four days later.

Both matches will be played at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club.

Super Eagles' Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr had listed goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and forwards Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho for the friendly matches.

Also included are home-based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, defenders Leon Balogun and William Ekong, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon.

Experienced left back Elderson Echiejile, Portugal-based Chidozie Awaziem, Israel-based John Ogu and Watford FC of England forward Isaac Success are also called.

Germany-based forward Noah Joel Bazee and Holland-based defender Tyronne Ebuehi will join up with the squad for the first time, while youngster Victor Osimhen, record top scorer at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, returns.

Shorunmu, who spoke in Lagos, said the players should be assessed based on their performance during the friendly matches.

"A coach can achieve so much with 25 invited players. I believe the coach wants the best, so he should select players that can give him the result he needs to achieve his objective," the ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper said. (NAN)

"We need this qualifications than ever before, our qualification will excite Nigerians once again, we owe them that much," the ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper said. (NAN)

