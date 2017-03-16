16 March 2017

Nigeria: It Is a National Disgrace - Ezekwesili

By Latifat Opoola

Former Minister of Education Dr Oby Ezekwesili has accused the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of digging the anti-corruption war into a credibility hole.

Ezekwesili was reacting, via her twitter handle @obyezeks, to the second rejection of Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

She said between the Presidency of MuhammaduBuhari and the Senate of BukolaSaraki "whatever game is being played with the EFCC is a national disgrace."

Ezekwesili said the presidency should explain to citizens why President Buhari who is privy to the DSS report on Magu re-nominated him to Senate.

The former minister also lashed out at the Senate saying "I don't know what percentage of citizens still have any expectation of good from the Senate of BukolaSaraki. That is all the feedback they deserve."

She said "a government that campaigned on anti-corruption is making a mockery of its war. Pitiful"

The Senate had based their decision to reject Magu who was re-nominated by the president on another report by the DSS.

In a letter re-nominating Magu, the president had said that a report by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had cleared the anti-graft czar.

