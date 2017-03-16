16 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: House of Reps Seek 20-Year Jail Term for Corrupt Public Servants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to empower the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) to set a minimum of 20 years jail term for public officers convicted on corruption charges.

The bill also seeks the establishment of special courts to fast-track trial of corruption cases in the country as is done in countries like India, Germany, Ghana, Cameroon and Egypt.

Leading debate on the bill, Rep Bassey Ewa (PDP, C/River) said the amendment was to create stringent ways of removing members and chairman of the EFCC board; establish an asset confiscation and recovery unit and Financial Investigation and Intelligence Unit.

He said Section 18 of the EFCC Act be amended to increase the term of sentence from two to three years to be not less than 20 years imprisonment.

He said the EFCC Act should further be amended to establish an EFCC Court to handle all cases emanating from investigations carried out by the EFCC bordering on financial crimes.

He said: "The court so established shall have divisions in the six geo-political zones of the country. The EFCC court shall consist of judge, a retired permanent secretary, with cognate experience of not less 15 years on financial and procurement matters," among others.

Nigeria

Soldiers Accuse Residents of Conniving With Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has accused residents of Magumeri village in Borno State of conniving with Boko Haram insurgents who… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.