Nigeria: Buhari Approves Acting Grand Kadi for FCT

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Kadi Ibrahim Rufai Imam as the Acting Grand Kadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Director information, National Judicial Council (NJC) Soji Oye, who disclosed this yesterday, said the Acting appointment was sequel to the retirement of the former Grand Kadi of the Court.

Kadi Ibrahim Rufai will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen, today at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.