Nigeria: No Law Compels Me to Wear Uniform, Customs Boss Tells Senate

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, rtd us presently before the Senators at the Senate Chambers without wearing the complete Customs Uniform as directed by the Senate.

Ali who entered the Chambers at 12 noon began answering questions from the Senators on why he did not wear Uniform.

In his answer to the Senators, Ali told them that he has no knowledge of any law which compels him to wear uniform.

Ali arrived the National Assembly around at past 8am and at 9.30 am, he went straight to the office of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki where he met with with the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

He was led to the office by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters(Senate), Senator Ita Enang.

Ali who dressed in white Caftan, white cap and black shoes to match, went to Enang's office at 10.36am shortly after Ekweremadu and other principal officers entered the chambers. In his address, there is the insignia of EFCC and that of Customs.

Enang also dressed in white. shunned the invitation by the Senate that he should appear before it yesterday in complete Uniform to explain the agency's earlier planned policy on duty on vehicles and other recent acts of the Customs.

It would be recalled that the Senate yesterday mandated the NCS boss to appear before it today at 10am and explain why he has refused to honour the invitation of the upper chambers to come and explain his action on the implementation of the controversial policy

The decision of the Senate yesterday followed a motion by Senator George Sekibo, PDP, Rivers East who relied on Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria( as amended) and seconded by Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

According to the Senate, the action taken could have been avoided if each institution has respect for the other and that it is an indication that no body is above the law., just as it stressed that government was not about making money, but about the welfare of the people, adding that the Upper chambers must move against anyone or institution that tries to rubbish the Upper chambers as an institution.

It would be recalled that for shunning the directives of the Senate that the Customs should suspend the proposed vehicle duty ultimatum due to begin on April 12, the Senate had on Tuesday openly declared war by summoning the Comptroller -General to appear before it yesterday.