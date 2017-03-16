Liberia: Japan Provides U.S.$290,170 Grants

The Embassy of Japan under its Grant assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGHSP) scheme has provided US$290,170 to four different community's groupings in Liberia for developmental projects in various sectors.

The four groups are Africa 2000 Network Liberia, Kids Educational Engagement Project, Development Network-Liberia and Youth Crime Watch of Liberia.

Speaking Wednesday at the ceremony in Sinkor, Monrovia, Japan Ambassador to Liberia Kaoru Yoshimura said the grant is intended to build the capacity of the four groups as they carry out their work in the communities.

Ambassador Yoshimura said Africa 2000 Network Liberia which received US$80,896 will construct cassava processing facilities and show wells for irrigation in Careysburg, Montserrado County.

The group, he said will provide two cassava processing facilities, two cassava processing machines, two equipment for value addition, 24 pumps and 24 wells for irrigation.

Under the grant, Ambassador Yoshimura said Kids Engagement Project which received US471, 546, will construct kids educational library at Sappema, Gbarpolu County, adding "they are to construct an educational library and as well as all other ancillary facilities."

As for Development Education Network-Liberia which received US$54, 416, the Japanese diplomat said the group will construct a school block and hold a workshop at Tellewoyan Public School in Lofa County.

Under the grant, he said Youth Crime Watch of Liberia that received US$83,312, will construct a professional skills and development academy complex, hostel block and equipment in Sanoyea, Bong County.

Ambassador Yoshimura admonished staff of each of the benefactor groups and the communities to ensure maximum use of the facilities and sustain them for unborn generation.

"While appreciating the hard work and commitment of all stakeholders who contributed to the success of this initiative, I believe that you all will take good care to achieve the main objective of these projects. I hope these four projects would contribute to solve issues with people in Liberia, and further deepen the cordial relation between Liberia and Japan," he added.

In separate remarks, the heads of the four groups praised Japan for the grant.

John Y. Jukon, Board Chairman for Africa 2000 Network said the grant will help his group to transform the cassava sector of Careysburg thereby increasing income of residents.

Mr. Jukon said the wells, when constructed will be helpful to the community.

He said since its formation, Africa 2000 Network has been engaged with communities in Careysburg in an attempt to transform the cassava sector, adding "this grant will greatly help us to fill that gap that has been identified."

For her part, the Executive Director for Kids' Educational Engagement Project (KEEP) Madam Breda Brewer Moore said the construction of a library in Gbarpolu County, which is underdeveloped, will help to provide quality education for students in that region because they will have access to quality books to read and do research.

She said her group will ensure that the environment of the library will be safe, secured and accessible to students.

In remarks, the Executive Director of Education Network Liberia said grant will be used to construct extension/annex at the Tellewoyan Public School, thereby helping to reduce the over crowdedness at the school which is causing serious problem for students.

Also, the Executive Director for Youth Crime Watch of Liberia, Zuo. D. Taylor said the grant would enhance his group capacity to expand its activities in Sanoyea where it has been working with women.

He disclosed that over 1,000 young women in Sanoyea have been trained, adding "with this, we will expand our work not only with young women but their children as well."