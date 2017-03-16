West Africa: Weah Submits Ecowas Report

Senator George Weah has finally submitted an ECOWAS report to plenary of the National Legislature following speculation that he was petrified to do so before his colleagues.

Mr. Weah, Senator of Montserrado County, submitted the report to the office of Senate Secretariat on Tuesdayconsistent with Senate rules which state that such a report should be submitted forty-eight hours before it is placed on the agenda of the senate.

Last Thursday, the Senate rejected an amended motion by Senator Weah, requesting the body to include his ECOWAS Parliament Report on the agenda for last Tuesday's sitting.

Senator Weah had announced earlier that he wanted an amendment to the motion and that his report which he submitted to the Senate Secretary be placed on the agenda moments before the sitting.

However, the report was earlier placed on the agenda, but minutes later, a revised agenda was prepared on the basis of which Senator Weah's report was omitted from the agenda.

Respected Gbarpolu County Senator Daniel Naatehn,citing a recent precedent, quoted the senate's rules as saying that a report must be submitted to the Senate Secretariat forty-eight hours and copies sent to individual Senators before it is placed on the agenda for discussion.

He suggested that the motion by Senator Weah be rejected due to procedural error and corrected before it is placed on the senate agenda.

It is not clear what may have taken long for Senator Weah to submit his report. However, legislative sources said some lawmakers attempted to hold the office of the senate secretary responsible for its failure to distribute the report as cited by the senate rules.

Nevertheless, the Sergeant-at-Arm of the Senate was seen distributing copies of the report among Senators, which is an indication that Senator Weah has submitted his report to the body.

Meanwhile, it not known whether the report would hit the senate floor for discussion