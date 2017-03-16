Liberia: LP Gives Equipment to Radio Gbarnga.

Former Liberia's Forestry Development Authority or FDA Managing Director Mr. Harrison Kanwea who recently fled the ruling Unity Party to join opposition Liberty Party has presented equipment to Radio Bong in Bong County, after the local station was hit by heavy storm.

A heavy storm recently swept through Gbarnga, Bong County, completely taking away the roof of the building that hosts Radio Bong and further destroying several working tools including computers and television, among others.

Making the presentation on behalf of the Liberty Party or LP over the weekend, Mr. Kanwea expressed regret over the situation and promised to return with additional assistance. The materials donated include

five bundles of zinc and ceilings.

Mr. Karnwea said he got informed about the destruction at Radio Bong when a staff of the institution sent him a text message following the incident. On behalf of LP Standard Bearer Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, Mr. Karnwea extended sympathy to the station for the lost.

Mr. Kanwea said under and LP led -government, the issue of disaster will be taken very seriously. Receiving the materials on behalf of the station, Radio Gbarnga Editor - In- Chief Clarence Jackson commended the LP and called on others to follow such example.