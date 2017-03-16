Liberia: Several Burnt to Death

At least seven persons or more are assumed to have burnt to ashes when a transport pickup in which they were riding from Montserrado County towards Margibi County reportedly collided with two motorcyclists headed from the opposite direction and summersaulted before bursting in flames.

The vehicle was reportedly packed with passengers mainly women and children and goods, including drums of gasoline. The incident occurred on Monday, March 13, 2017 in Morris' Farm Community, Montserrado County not too far from Margibi County.

The misfortune, according to eyewitnesses, occurred when two motorcyclists heading from Kakata to Montserrado County rode parallel in the middle of the road, occupying both lanes and collided with the pickup commonly called cat-motor coming from Monrovia at about 7:00 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the vehicle's tyres burst and the driver lost control, running into the motor cyclists, who were killed instantly in a curve. In that process, the car gutted fire and all occupants on board, including the driver are assumed to have burned to death.

The car somersaulted and fell by the roadside, burning to ashes with nothing left to be identified by onlookers, who spoke to this writer. An infant who survived the incident was rushed to hospital but all other occupants approximately six, including the driver are yet to be found with suspicion that they may have burnt to death.