Liberia: UPP Risks Lawsuit

One of Liberia's oldest opposition parties, the United People's Party or UPP appears to have come into trouble with its long - serving Secretary - General Mr. George Brown.

Report available to this paper suggests that party Secretary General Mr. Brown has allegedly threatened to institute legal action against the UPP at the Supreme Court of Liberia for breach of the party's resolutions and congress compliance report of 2005.

Making the disclosure to reporters on Tuesday, 14 March in Monrovia, the UPP Chief Scribe claimed that his decision to sue the party results from its alleged refusal to permit he and the former chairman only identified as Mr. Alexander that were elected in 2005 in Greenville, Sinoe County, during the UPP's 4th National Party Congress to preside over a recent congress.

Mr. Brown argues that he and Mr. Alexander's leadership was charged with the responsibility to conduct the affairs of the party in 2007.

Already, Mr. Brown says his lawyers are ready to sue the UPP, arguing that the party resolution that came from the 2005 Congress mandates that the 2016 congress be conducted and that power be turned over subsequently to the newly elected officials.

But Mr. Brown claimed that the UPP acted contrary to its 2005 resolution, pointing fingers at Blamo Nelson and T.Q. Harris on grounds that their "so-called leadership" has refused to abide by the party's final resolutions and compliance report.

Mr. Brown says he would pray for the Supreme Court to cancel the result of the recently held congress that brought Mr. McDonald Wento as the UPP Standard Bearer. He claims to have overwhelming support of the party's gross rooters.

The long - serving party Secretary-General also said that while they were alive, the organizers of the congress chose to go ahead with the so-called National Congress in violation of the party's legal instruments without their consent.

He branded UPP's recent congress as "bogus", and further accused Mr. Nelson and other officials of the party of unilaterally collecting money from some individuals including Mr. McDonald Wento to make them officials of the party.

After being dethroned from his post, UPP former Secretary General claimed that Mr. T. Q. Harris was a chartered Secretary General who knows nothing about the party's activities, while also claiming that Mr. Wento was a purchased Standard Bearer. When contacted, via mobile phone, Mr. T.Q. Harris said he did not know Mr. Brown.