Tanzania: Yanga, Azam Upbeat to Win Away Ties

THE country's envoys Young Africans are optimistic to turn tables against hosts Zanaco in the CAF Champions League return leg at Nkaloma Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia, this Saturday.

Yanga were forced to a one all draw with visitors in the first leg held last weekend at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The team's Secretary General, Charles Boniface Mkwasa, expressed his confidence that the team would make it in Zambia despite a home setback. Confident Mkwasa said the team is well drilled for the encounter which will determine a team to cruise into the group stage of the tournament.

However, Mkwasa said Yanga will miss the service of their hard fighting Zimbabwean striker Donald Ngoma, who is still nursing injuries. He as well said that the fate of other two key players, Amis Tambwe and Thabani Kamusoko will be known later today after the team's physician final report on their health status after examining them.

Mkwasa declined to unveil the list of players to make the trip but he said he expected 20 strong-man squad will travel to Lusaka and their names were to be made public late yesterday. Zanaco feel relieved after Kwame Attrams scored late equaliser in the second half to earn the team a crucial away goal.

The goal forces Yanga to win or force a draw with over two goals to advance while a 0-0 draw will help Zanaco through to the group stage. A 1-1 draw will force the game into extra time and penalties if the score doesn't change.

The Zambian champions went down 1-0 on the 49th minute when Captain Ziyo Tembo and George Chilufya were caught out of position and Simon Msuva scored past goalkeeper Racha Kola to give Yanga the match lead in Dar es Salaam in the first half. The visitor levelled the matter in the second half.

Meanwhile, the country's envoys in the CAF Confederation Cup, Azam FC left the country early yesterday for Mbabane, Swaziland for their return leg of the first round match against Mbabane Swallows this Sunday at the Somhlolo Stadium in Mbabane.

The ice-makers squad, who had a slim 1-0 victory over the visitors in the first leg tie at Chamazi Complex in Dar es Salaam, have been boosted with the return of their skipper John Bocco, who missed the previous game.

He is now ready to spearhead the attacking force in the crucial away game.