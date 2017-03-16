Liberia: World Bank Launches Knowledge Fest in Liberia

Monrovia — The World Bank Liberia Country Office has ended its first Knowledge Fest in Liberia.

In her opening statement at the program held at a local hotel in Monrovia, World Bank Liberia Country Manager, Larisa Leshchenko said the Knowledge Fest was an important knowledge sharing event aimed at showcasing the results of the Bank's intervention.

"This program is taking place today as we conclude 'Liberia Results and Portfolio Performance Review', bringing together ministries and agencies of the Liberian Government implementing World Bank Group supported programs," she said.

Lashchenko noted that the Knowledge Fest will give the opportunity to students of higher institutions of learning and the media to understand how the Bank and partners are working with the Government to promote growth and development.

She disclosed that the activity was part of the World Bank first ever Africa Knowledge Fest which officially kicked off on February 22, 2017 in Washington D.C. and is subsequently taking place in World Bank Country Offices around the African continent.

She maintained that unleashing transformational change across Africa starts with reliable data and evidence based knowledge that can inform and empower policy makers and the private sector; and the fest was the surest way in ensuring that.

"Knowledge is at the core of the World Bank strategy in Africa.

The Africa Knowledge Fest is an important knowledge sharing and learning event.

It is an exploration of Africa Now, offering keen insight on the progress and challenges facing the continent in today are fast changing global economy," the World Bank Liberia Country Manager averred.

Meanwhile, the Knowledge Fest was structured into four clusters incorporating project components including human development, economic activities, governance and infrastructure.

Officials representing several government ministries and agencies, through power point presentations, highlighted projects sponsored by the bank and its partners.

In an interactive session, Sam Nagbe disclosed that 28,000 people in 18 communities are expected to benefit from electricity from LEC through the World Bank's initiative.

Some of the projects highlighted included a joint US$21 million Small Tree Crop Revitalization Support Project (STCRSP), US$16 million project implemented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports; targeting several thousand rural youths in agricultural and basic life skill trainings.

The STCRSP, being supported by the World Bank and the Government of Liberia, is currently being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture; benefiting 3025 people several counties including Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Grand Gedeh and Nimba Counties.

An official of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) disclosed that the MCC, through the support of the Bank was able to purchase 100 acres of land in Cheesemanburg for the construction of a new landfill to replace the current one that is almost in its final of use in Wehin Town.

Participants at the Knowledge Fest, mostly students of higher learning institutions, thanked the World Bank and partners for their support to Liberia over the years; and urged the various government arms to be more inclusive and transparent in implementing these projects.