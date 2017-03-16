Liberia: Ma-Mary Brownell Dies

One of Liberia's outstanding and outspoken civil society advocates, Mother Mary Brownell, has died.

Ma-Mary was 88 years old. She died at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia.

She was mother of Dr. H. Boimah Fahnbulleh, a renowned statesman, academic and politician,who is revered in most parts of Africa and the world for his brilliance and eloquence and as well as celebrated singer Miatta Fahnbulleh.

She reportedly told her children that she would die right after celebrating her 88 birthday.

Madam Fahnbulleh said her Mother was stalwart of the society and will be missed.