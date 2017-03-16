16 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TPSF Hypes Investment Opportunities

Tagged:

Related Topics

TANZANIA Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has asked the government to build industries in the country's southern corridor to convince peasants to embrace farming as business undertaking.

The southern corridor is being developed by the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT), a public private sector partnership, as the breadbasket.

Speaking after SAGCOT forum in Dar es Salaam recently, TPSF Executive Director Godfrey Simbeye said it was critical for the government to build industries, especially agro-industries to motivate producers of the already identified crops in the corridor.

He told the post-forum function in Dar es Salaam yesterday: "TPSF supports and is proud of SAGCOT's success in the corridor...our request is for the government to walk its talk regarding industrialisation. It must prioritise the corridor."

Tanzania

Govt Institutions in U.S.$447,000 Water Debts

A NUMBER of government institutions here have defaulted to settle their water bills amounting to over 1 billion/-, money… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.