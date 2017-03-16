TANZANIA Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has asked the government to build industries in the country's southern corridor to convince peasants to embrace farming as business undertaking.

The southern corridor is being developed by the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT), a public private sector partnership, as the breadbasket.

Speaking after SAGCOT forum in Dar es Salaam recently, TPSF Executive Director Godfrey Simbeye said it was critical for the government to build industries, especially agro-industries to motivate producers of the already identified crops in the corridor.

He told the post-forum function in Dar es Salaam yesterday: "TPSF supports and is proud of SAGCOT's success in the corridor...our request is for the government to walk its talk regarding industrialisation. It must prioritise the corridor."