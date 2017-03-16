16 March 2017

Nigeria: Two Brothers to Die for Killing Sister

By Adelanwa Bamgboye

The Supreme Court has affirmed the death sentence passed on two brothers who killed their sister over a land dispute in Jigawa state.

The Supreme Court panel that decided the appeal was chaired by Justice Bode Rhodes -Vivour. Other members of the panel were justices Musa Dattijo Muhammed; Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, Chima Centus Nweze and Amiru Sanusi who delivered the lead judgment.

The two brothers; Shabe Alh Galadima and Sambo Alh. Galadima, were convicted and sentenced to death by the Jigawa State High court for causing the death of their sister/cousin - Safiya Nomau.

Dissatisfied with their conviction and sentence, they appealed to the Court of Appeal, Kaduna which dismissed their appeal.

Dissatisfied with the court of appeal decision, they appealed further to the Supreme Court.

The duo caused the death of Safiya by attacking her and beating her with sticks and hoe. It was found that they mercilessly beat her on her head and all over her body which resulted in her instant death.

The Supreme Court while re-affirming the death sentence said that the defence of provocation cannot avail the duo, adding that they pre-meditated and planned to kill the deceased if she dared go to the land to erect a hut thereon.

