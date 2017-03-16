Tanzania: Italian Firm Eyes Car Market in Tanzania

CMC Commercial Limited has been named a dealer and importer of IVECO vehicles in the country.

The company has been authorised to offering the Italian brand within the medium, heavy and bus vehicle segments.

National Commercial Manager for CMC Commercial Ltd, Mr Mike Raath, said yesterday that his company has recently completed all procedures and that it will offer services for the IVECO brand.

"IVECO trucks and utility vehicles are well known in Tanzania and many transport operators remember the Fiat 682 that was built in Dar es Salaam many years ago the reliability of the lion of Africa is well understood and appreciated with many of these vehicles still operate to date," he noted.

Mr Raath said the partnership portrays the belief IVECO has in their company, the new extra heavy IVECO 982 were currently built in South Africa, along with the trakker and stralis models. He said that CMC Commercial Ltd also offers preowned IVECO vehicles through the OK truck brand, approved by IVECO and certified division.

IVECO Head of Network Southern Africa, Mr Brian Steenkamp, said specialised utility vehicles were also available and built to customer's specification and requirement. Mr Steenkamp said the vehicles include garbage compactors, ambulance, fire fighting and rescue, pick-ups, cement mixers, cesspit emptier, water bowsers and tippers.

"We can also build taxi's and buses depending on the customers' specification and requirement, we are ready to serve an African market," said Mr Steenkamp. He further said since Africa is the continent they want to focus on, the company welcomes customers who wish to file their orders.

"We invite customers to order vehicles by considering their needs, the company builds cars according to customers' specification," he said.

Last week, the Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment, Charles Mwijage, told the 'Daily News' that his office was currently reviewing vehicle import policy so as to create good environment for the automakers interested to invest in vehicle assembly plants. "The review of the policy aims at creating good and friendly environment for companies that are interested to invest in vehicle assembling businesses in the country.

A suitable policy is likely to enable Tanzanians to purchase new vehicles at affordable prices within the country," he said.

According to statistics released by Tanzania Automobile Association (TMA) in 2014, every month, Tanzanians import an average of 4,500 light second-hand vehicles-- those with carrying capacity of below 12 passengers.

Some big companies across the globe including the Germany car manufacturer 'Volkswagen' have already shown interest to invest in vehicle assembly plant in the country.