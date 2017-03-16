BENEFICIARIES of Tanzania Social Action Fund's (TASAF) grants in Chita Ward have appreciated the support, saying it has greatly helped in their anti-poverty struggles.

Speaking to members of the media on a tour of TASAF financed programmes in Morogoro, 55-year old widow, Lucia Ngalota said her life was miserable after the death of her husband due to her inability to provide for the family's three children.

"I went through a tough life because one of my child has sickle cell, requiring maximum attention. At the same time I needed to labour in people's farms to get income to provide for their upkeep," said Ms Ngalota, adding that the TASAF funded programme through cash transfers has had a big impact on her life.

"I have invested into farming the money that I have been receiving and used some of the earnings to build my two-bedroom house," she observed, noting that getting a single meal per day was difficult for her family but thanked the government which has enabled the family to get up to three meals, daily.

Another beneficiary, 58-year William Pandula said before being enrolled in the programme, life was tough although he was engaged in fishing.

"I was registered to the programme in 2014 and used the money I received to buy salt and started barter trade, exchanging a kilogramme of salt for two kilogrammes of rice," said Pandula, hinting that the business has enabled him to construct a onebedroom house, buying a bicycle, installing solar into his house and owning one and a half acres of rice farm.