16 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: High Court Blesses Tls Annual General Meeting

By Faustine Kapama

The High Court in Dar es Salaam has blessed the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) to continue with its Annual General Meeting scheduled for this Saturday.

This follows the decision of Judges Rose Teemba, Beatrice Mutungi and Ignas Kitus to dismiss the constitutional petition lodged by advocate Onesmo Mpinzile.

They upheld three grounds of objections raised by TLS and the Attorney General that Mpinzile had no locus, his affidavit to support the petition was defective and he had other remedies to exhaust instead of filing the petition in question.

