MADAGASCAR executive Ahmad Ahmad, is the new President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after elections held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This brings to end the 29-year reign of Cameroonian strongman, Issa Hayatou, whom he beat 34-20 votes in a secret ballot.

Hayatou has comfortably won previous polls since succeeding the late Sudanese Abdel Halim Muhammad.

However, this time, the 70-year-old faced stiff competition from Ahmad, whose campaign Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) President, Phillip Chiyangwa, spearheaded.

Ahmad (54) is elected as the organisation celebrates 60 years in existence.