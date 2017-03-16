16 March 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: Ahmad Election Ends Hayatou's Lengthy CAF Reign

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: CAF Online
CAF elects new president.
By Adane Bikila

MADAGASCAR executive Ahmad Ahmad, is the new President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after elections held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This brings to end the 29-year reign of Cameroonian strongman, Issa Hayatou, whom he beat 34-20 votes in a secret ballot.

Hayatou has comfortably won previous polls since succeeding the late Sudanese Abdel Halim Muhammad.

However, this time, the 70-year-old faced stiff competition from Ahmad, whose campaign Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) President, Phillip Chiyangwa, spearheaded.

Ahmad (54) is elected as the organisation celebrates 60 years in existence.

More on This

African Football Can't Be Managed by Bandits, Says New CAF President

Issa Hayatou's 29-year reign as head of the Confederation of African Football came to an end Thursday, after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.