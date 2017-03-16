analysis

"Absolute incompetence." Minister Bathabile Dlamini probably does not care that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng delivered this damning assessment of her handling of the social grants system. From her performance in the National Assembly on Tuesday, it is clear criticism bounces off her. But if the ANC has any hope of continuing to run South Africa, they should care. Their policy documents say they need to focus on building "a capable and developmental state". But we have reached a situation where the judiciary, civil society and Chapter Nine institutions have to protect us from an executive and Parliament that repeatedly breach the Constitution and fail in their duties. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Last week, the Office of the Public Protector sent letters to Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and the director-general of her department requesting information about the multibillion-rand grant payment contract run by the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa). Daily Maverick has learnt that the inquiry was initiated by Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga as the basis of an investigation into possible maladministration in the awarding of the contract.

The expiry at the end of March of the invalid contract held by Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to disburse the grants...