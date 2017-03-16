16 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: EFF Boycott Zuma's Question Session, Again

The EFF on Thursday again boycotted President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in the National Assembly.

Zuma was answering questions in the National Assembly for the first time this year, since his State of the Nation Address on February 9, when the party's MPs refused to let him speak.

He was answering questions about challenges in equality, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) crisis, and the ANC's deployment of Brian Molefe to Parliament following his resignation from Eskom.

The EFF decided last year to not listen to Zuma, as he was not "their president".

During Zuma's last question session of 2016, in November, the party said they would find ways of protecting Parliament from Zuma.

"Jacob Zuma was found by the Constitutional Court to have violated his oath of office, and thereby undermining the Constitution in that he failed to uphold and protect it," spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in November.

"Zuma failed to do this in relation to the processes of the upgrade of his private home in Nkandla, where he unduly benefitted from the abuse and misuse of state funds."

Source: News24

South Africa

