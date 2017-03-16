Singida East MP Tundu Lissu was arrested in Dodoma on Thursday (today) after allegedly jumping bail. Reports said arrangements were being made to ferry him to Dar es Salaam.

Mr Lissu was arrested in the morning as he was preparing to go to the High Court in Dodoma.

He was expected to file a submission to request the court to allow him to join the defence in a petition lodged by a Dodoma lawyer against the use of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) election regulations in elections scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

Mr Lissu's lawyer, Mr Peter Kibatala, said his client, who was supposed to report to Dar es Salaam's Central Police Station today, had informed police through another lawyer, Mr Nashon Nkhungu, that the lawmaker would not be in Dar es Salaam because he was in Dodoma for another case.