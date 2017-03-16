16 March 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lissu Arrested in Dodoma

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Leadership
(File photo).

Singida East MP Tundu Lissu was arrested in Dodoma on Thursday (today) after allegedly jumping bail. Reports said arrangements were being made to ferry him to Dar es Salaam.

Mr Lissu was arrested in the morning as he was preparing to go to the High Court in Dodoma.

He was expected to file a submission to request the court to allow him to join the defence in a petition lodged by a Dodoma lawyer against the use of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) election regulations in elections scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

Mr Lissu's lawyer, Mr Peter Kibatala, said his client, who was supposed to report to Dar es Salaam's Central Police Station today, had informed police through another lawyer, Mr Nashon Nkhungu, that the lawmaker would not be in Dar es Salaam because he was in Dodoma for another case.

Tanzania

Govt Institutions in U.S.$447,000 Water Debts

A NUMBER of government institutions here have defaulted to settle their water bills amounting to over 1 billion/-, money… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.