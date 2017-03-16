16 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea Participating At International Conference

Asmara — Eritrea is participating at the 61st Session of the Commission of the Status of Women which is being held from 13 to 24 March in New York City.

Eritrea's delegation headed by Ms. Tekea Tesfamichael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) is participating in the session in which representatives from over 130 countries are taking part.

On the sideline of the annual session, Ms. Tekea is also conducting discussions with representatives of various countries on reinforcing bilateral ties and cooperation.

It is to be recalled that Eritrea participated in the regular session of the commission which was held in 1995 in Beijing, China, and signed an agreement that deals on the promotion of women's health and education, socio-economic development and eradication of harmful practices. Since then, Eritrea has been presenting annual reports to the Commission.

