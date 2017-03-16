THE body of Ronald Tjipundi (19), who was swept away by the Omaruru River nearly two weeks ago, was recovered on Monday.

Tjipundi and a female pupil, both of SI Gobs Secondary School at Omaruru, were on their way to the school hostel at night when they were swept off a bridge across a tributary.

The girl managed to hold onto a branch and survived, but Tjipundi was swept away into the raging Omaruru River.

Attempts by the police's sub-aqua unit to find the body were unsuccessful, but that did not stop the Omaruru District Watch and the police from continuing the search.

Omaruru District Watch chief Alexander Steyn said a strong flow prevented search groups from going into the river, while no body was washed out along the banks. They had to wait for the flow to drop.

"We searched as far as 40 kilometres downstream. It was only over the weekend that we were able to drive in a very wet and soft riverbed with motorbikes and quad bikes, and discovered the body on an island in the middle of the river," Steyn told The Namibian yesterday. The body was found about 35 kilometres downstream from Omaruru, about halfway to the Okombahe settlement.

"At least this brings closure for the family, which is important," he said.

Erongo police crime investigations' coordinator, deputy commissioner Ottilie Kashuupulwa, confirmed the find.

"The body was retrieved from the river in a decomposed state. We believe it is the boy who drowned," she said.

The body is currently at the police morgue. Tjipundi's uncle Daniel Naimba said his nephew's mother lives at Omatjete, while his father is working at Oshakati.

Naimba also said the 'well-liked' boy stayed in a hostel at Omaruru.

"The family are grieving over the loss, but they are happy the body was recovered. We are waiting for the police to finish their work, and then we will get the body back and arrange the funeral," said Naimba.